ಮಹದಾಯಿ: ರೈತ ಸೇನೆ ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷ ಸೊರಬದಮಠರಿಂದ ಉಪವಾಸ ಸತ್ಯಾಗ್ರಹ

Districts

Basavaraj

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Central Government says, Not even a single paisa is given for Farmers loan waiver | Oneindia

English summary

Demanding for implementation of Mahadayi, Kalasa-Banduri project, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha president Veeresh Sorabadamath has announced and started indefinite hunger strike from Sunday. Mahadayi agitation has completed 2 years on July 16, although both government didn’t show their interest to implement this dream project, he alleged.