ಕಲಿಯುಗದ ಕಲ್ಪತರು ರಾಯರ ಬಣ್ಣಿಸುವ ಧ್ವನಿ ಸುರುಳಿ

Friday, September 2, 2016

Audio cd with devotional songs on Kaliyugada Kalpataru Sri Raghavendra Swamy was released by Mantralaya seer Sri Subudhendra Teertha in Mantralaya during 345th aradhana mahotsava. The songs are written by GV Kulkarni and sung by Ramya Vasishta and Vijay Prakash.