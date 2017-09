14 ತಿಂಗಳ ನರಕ ಯಾತನೆ ಬಳಿಕ ಭಾರತಕ್ಕೆ ಮರಳಿದ ಜಸಿಂತಾ

Udupi

Kiran Sirsikar

English summary

Jacintha from Mudarangadi, who was entrapped in a human trafficking web of Mumbai and sent as a slave to Yanbu has now returned after 14 months of slavery. Jacintha recalled suffering in Saudi Arabia at the AV Baliga Memorial Hospital, Udupi on September 23, 2017.