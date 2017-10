ಕುಂದಾಪುರ: ಭಾರೀ ಅಕ್ರಮ ಗೋ ಸಾಗಾಟ ತಡೆದ ಪೇದೆ ಕೊಲೆಗೆ ಯತ್ನ

Udupi

ನಮ್ಮ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

The police blocked a illegal cattle carring vehicle in Kandlur of Kundapur taluk, Udupi. The incident took place at around 6am and 25 cattle were rescued. More than 10 cows have died.