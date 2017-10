ಲಿಂಗಾಯತರ ಮೇಲೆ ಪ್ರೀತಿಯಿದೆ, ನಾನೇನೂ ಚುನಾವಣೆ ನಿಲ್ಲಬೇಕಿಲ್ಲ : ಪೇಜಾವರ ಶ್ರೀ

Udupi

ಉಡುಪಿ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

I will not contest for elections. My concern is about Hindu religion and I am open to discussion, said by Pejawar Seer in the statement at Udupi. Response to Jamdar allegation against Pejawar seer about Lingayat separate religion.