ಲಾಭ ಕಂಡಿದ್ದಕ್ಕೆ 10 ಕೋಟಿ ರು. ವೆಚ್ಚದಲ್ಲಿ ಯಾಗ ಮಾಡಿಸಿದ ಉದ್ಯಮಿ!

Udupi

Kiran Sirsikar

English summary

A businessesmen of Tamilnadu offers very expensive Ayuth Chandi Maha yagam. it cost Rs 10 crores. Yagam is offers at Kolluru Mukambika temple by calling 1350 Poorohits from Tamilnadu for his huge business success. This yaga is said to be India's biggest Yaga so far.