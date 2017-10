ಧಾರವಾಡ ಹಾಲು ಒಕ್ಕೂಟದಿಂದ ಇತಿಹಾಸ ನಿರ್ಮಾಣ

Sirsi

English summary

Dharwad Milk Union Limited KMF creates history with huge collection of Milk per day. 2, 48, 000 Liters milk per day is collected from four districts(Hubli, Dharwad, Gadag and Uttar Kananda) consists of 931 milk producing association.