ಚುನಾವಣಾ ಪ್ರಣಾಳಿಕೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮದ್ಯ ನಿಷೇಧ ಘೋಷಣೆಯಾಗಲಿ-ಮೇಧಾ ಪಾಟ್ಕರ್

Raichur

ನಮ್ಮ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Indian Social activist Medha Patkar urge political parties in Karnataka to include a promise to ban alcohol on their manifestos for the upcoming election to Karnataka Assembly. She addressed a womens rally in Raichur convened to protest against evils of Alcohol consumption