ಭಾರತದಲ್ಲಿ ಡಾ.ಮನಮೋಹನ್ ಸಿಂಗ್ ಅವರ ಅನುಪಸ್ಥಿತಿ ಕಾಡುತ್ತಿದೆ: ರಾಹುಲ್

India feels the absence of a PM with the depth of Dr Manmohan Singh. His honesty, decency and dedication are a source of inspiration for us all. Wishing him a very happy birthday and a lovely year ahead. #HappyBirthdayDrMMSingh

English summary

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has extended best wishes to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on his 88th birthday. In an apparent dig at PM Modi, Rahul asserted that the country feels the absence of Prime Minister with the depth of Dr.Singh.