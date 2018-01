ಪಿಐಒ ಸಮ್ಮೇಳನದಲ್ಲಿ ಮೋದಿ ಮಾತಿನ ಮೋಡಿ: ಮುಖ್ಯಾಂಶ

New Delhi

Trupti Hegde

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday claimed that India was transforming and moving ahead as the bodies like World Bank, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Moody's were looking at the country in a positive way. He was addressing people while inaugurating the first Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) Parliamentary Conference at the Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra in New Delhi on Jan 9th.