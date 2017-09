ಭಾರತ ಹಿಂದೂ ರಾಷ್ಟ್ರವಾಗಿಯೇ ಉಳಿಯುತ್ತದೆ ಎಂದ ಪ್ರಮೋದ್ ಮುತಾಲಿಕ್

Mandya

ಮಂಡ್ಯ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

India will remain as Hindu country, said by Srirama Sene founder Pramod Muthalik in Mandya on Thursday. He also condemns journalist Gauri Lankesh murder and express his faith in Karnataka police.