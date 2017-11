ನಿರ್ವಹಣೆಯಿಲ್ಲದೆ ಸೊರಗುತ್ತಿವೆ ಮಡಿಕೇರಿಯ ಪ್ರವಾಸಿ ತಾಣಗಳು

Madikeri

ಬಿ.ಎಂ.ಲವಕುಮಾರ್

English summary

Madikeri is undoubtedly one of the best tourist places of Karnataka. Beautiful nature, greenary, chill weather make the district the best tourism destination. But some places, especially historically important places have neglected by tourist department now a days.