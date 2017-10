ಶ್ರೀಗಂಧ ಸಸಿಗಾರಿಕೆ ನಿಪುಣ ಅಶೋಕ ರೆಡ್ಡಿಗೆ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ

Kolar

ಸ ರಘುನಾಥ, ಕೋಲಾರ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Karnataka forest department horticulture expert Ashok Reddy has been conferred with prestigious Marappa Pratishthan award. Ashok Reddy is from Srinivasapura in Kolar district. Many congratulations to this sapling man.