ರಾಮನಗರ: ಅಂಗಡಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಬೆಂಕಿ, ಲಕ್ಷಾಂತರ ಮೌಲ್ಯದ ವಸ್ತಗಳು ಭಸ್ಮ

ರಾಮನಗರ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

The Fire breaks out in Lakshmi Venkateshwara traders paint shop at Channapatna Ramanaga district, on Oct 13th. But no one was injured in the incident, damage to be around Rs 20 lakh.