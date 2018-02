ರಮ್ಯಾ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಗೆ ಉತ್ತರಿಸದೆ ಮೌನಕ್ಕೆ ಜಾರಿದ ರಾಜೀವ್ ಚಂದ್ರಶೇಖರ್

Here’s the full list that needs answers from you Rajeev

1. The land that was allotted to KMF in Koramangala

2. The SEZ land allotted in Hassan

3. The 75 acres of land allotted near Bangalore airport

4. The acquisition of land under the KIADB to set up a plant at Dabaspet https://t.co/2XmUCoK5JF