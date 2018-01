ಪದ್ಮ ಪ್ರಶಸ್ತಿ ಗೆದ್ದ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದ ಸಾಧಕರಿವರು

Karnataka

Sachhidananda Acharya

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday approved conferment of 85 Padma awards which include 9 Kannadigas. They are Pankaj Advani, Doddarange Gowda, Sitavva Joddati, Sulagitti Narasamma, R Sathyanarayana, Ibrahim Sutar, Siddeshwara Swamiji, Illaiyaraja, Rudrapatnam Narayanaswamy and Rudrapatnam Narayanaswamy Thyagarajan (Duo).