ನುಡಿಹಬ್ಬಕ್ಕೂ ಮುನ್ನ ಕನ್ನಡ ಸಾಹಿತ್ಯ ಸಮ್ಮೇಳನದ 10 ಅಧ್ಯಕ್ಷರ ನೆನೆಯೋಣ

Karnataka

Trupti Hegde

English summary

Manu Baligar, president of Kannada sahitya Parishath announces Chanadrashekhara Patil as president of 83rd Akhila Bharatiya Kannada Sahitya Sammelana which will be taking place at Mysuru on Nov.24th to 26th. Here is a list of 10 presidents of recent Kannada Sahiyta Sammelana.