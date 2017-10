ಅಂದೋಲಾ ಮಠದ ಸ್ವಾಮೀಜಿ ಬಂಧನ, ಕಲ್ಲು ತೂರಾಟ, ಪೊಲೀಸರಿಗೆ ಗಾಯ

Kalaburagi

ಕಲಬುರಗಿ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Andola mutt seer arrested by police on the allegation of abatement of murder attempt. After arrest protest from Sri Rama Sene activists and tense situation in Jevargi, Kalaburagi district.