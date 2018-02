ಪ್ಯಾಲೆಸ್ತೇನ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿಯವರಿಗೆ ಆತ್ಮೀಯ ಸ್ವಾಗತ

International

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Feb 10th laid wreath at the mausoleum of late President of Palestine Yasser Arafat in Ramallah. He was accompanied by Prime Minister of Palestine, Rami Hamdallah. The Mausoleum of Yasser Arafat was unveiled on November 10, 2007 and is located adjacent to the compound of Presidential Headquarters (Al-Muqata'a).