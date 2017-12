ಮಹಾದಾಯಿ ವಿಷಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಯಾವುದೇ ರಾಜಿಯಿಲ್ಲ: ಗೋವಾ ಸಚಿವ ವಿನೋದ್ ಸಂದರ್ಶನ

India

ಅನುಷಾ ರವಿ

English summary

OneIndia News caught up with Goa's water resources minister Vinod Palyekar. "Willing to sacrifice anything but no compromise on Mahadayi," says Goa minister Vinod Palyekar. This is what Parrikar's minister from his ally party- Goa Forward Party- had to say about the issue The Mahadayi water sharing issue concerns three states of Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra.