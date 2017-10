ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ: ಗುಂಡಿಕ್ಕಿ ಆರೆಸ್ಸೆಸ್ ಕಾರ್ಯಕರ್ತನ ಹತ್ಯೆ

India

Ramesh B

#Visuals : RSS worker&local journalist Rajesh Mishra shot dead by bike-borne men at his shop in Ghazipur's Karanda,brother critically injured pic.twitter.com/if4wteIuBe

RSS activist and local journalist Rajesh Mishra shot dead by bike-borne men at his shop in Ghazipur's Karanda, on Oct 21. Rajesh's brother critically injured in the incident.