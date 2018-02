11 ಸಾವಿರ ಕೋಟಿಯಲ್ಲ ಬ್ಯಾಂಕುಗಳು ಕಳೆದುಕೊಂಡಿದ್ದು 22,743 ಕೋಟಿ!

India

ಚೆನ್ನಬಸವೇಶ್ವರ್

English summary

Union Minster Ravi Shankar Prasad citing Reserve Bank of India report recently told Parliament that Public Sector Banks in India lost at least 227.43 billion (Rs 22,743 crore) due to fraudulent banking activities between 2012 and 2016. The RBI report was released last March.