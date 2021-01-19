YouTube
  • search
  • Live TV
ಟ್ರೆಂಡಿಂಗ್ ಗಡಿ ವಿವಾದ ಕೊವಿಡ್-19 ಲಸಿಕೆ ಸಂಪುಟ ವಿಸ್ತರಣೆ ರೈತರ ಪ್ರತಿಭಟನೆ
ತ್ವರಿತ ಅಲರ್ಟ್ ಗಳಿಗಾಗಿ
ನೋಟಿಫಿಕೇಷನ್ ಅನುಮತಿಸಿ  
ಸರ್ಕಾರಿ ನೌಕರರಿಗೆ ಡಬ್ಬಲ್ ಧಮಾಕ, ಡಿಎ, ಸಂಬಳ ಏರಿಕೆ!
View Sample
ತ್ವರಿತ ಅಲರ್ಟ್ ಗಳಿಗಾಗಿ
ನೋಟಿಫಿಕೇಷನ್ ಅನುಮತಿಸಿ  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ಆಸ್ಟ್ರೇಲಿಯಾದಲ್ಲಿ ಟೀಂ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ಭರ್ಜರಿ ಜಯ, ಮೋದಿ ಪ್ರಶಂಸೆ

    By
    |

    ಆಸ್ಟ್ರೇಲಿಯಾ ವಿರುದ್ಧದ ಟೆಸ್ಟ್ ಸರಣಿಯ ಅಂತಿಮ ಪಂದ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಭರ್ಜರಿ ಪ್ರದರ್ಶನ ನೀಡಿ ಟೆಸ್ಟ್ ಪಂದ್ಯ ಹಾಗೂ ಸರಣಿಯನ್ನು ಗೆದ್ದ ಟೀಂ ಇಂಡಿಯಾಕ್ಕೆ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ ಶುಭ ಹಾರೈಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಮೋದಿ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿ ಆಟಗಾರರ ಹುಮ್ಮಸ್ಸು, ಶ್ರದ್ಧೆ, ಗೆಲ್ಲಲೇ ಬೇಕೆಂಬ ಛಲದಿಂದ ಆಡಿದ್ದು ಸರಣಿಯುದ್ಧಕ್ಕೂ ಎದ್ದುಕಾಣಿಸಿದೆ, ಇಡೀ ತಂಡಕ್ಕೆ ಶುಭವಾಗಲಿ, ಮುಂದಿನ ಸರಣಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಒಳ್ಳೆಯದಾಗಲಿ ಎಂಬರ್ಥದಲ್ಲಿ ಮೋದಿ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

    ಅಂತಿಮ ದಿನದಾಟದಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರತಕ್ಕೆ ಗೆಲ್ಲಲು 324ರನ್ ಗಳ ಅಗತ್ಯವಿತ್ತು. ಯುವ ಆಟಗಾರ ಶುಭಮನ್ ಗಿಲ್ 91 ರನ್ ಗಳಿಸಿ ಭದ್ರ ಬುನಾದಿ ಹಾಕಿಕೊಟ್ಟರು. ಇದಾದ ಬಳಿಕ ಚೇತೇಶ್ವರ ಪೂಜಾರಾ ಅಪ್ಪಟ ಟೆಸ್ಟ್ ಬ್ಯಾಟಿಂಗ್ ಪ್ರದರ್ಶನ ನೀಡಿ ತಮ್ಮ ವೃತ್ತಿ ಬದುಕಿನ ಅತ್ಯಂತ ನಿಧಾನಗತಿಯ ಅರ್ಧಶತಕ (56) ಗಳಿಸಿದರು. ಇನ್ನೊಂದೆಡೆ ನಾಯಕ ರಹಾನೆ 24 ರನ್ ಗಳಿಸಿ ಔಟಾದ ಬಳಿಕ ಬಂದ ವಿಕೆಟ್ ಕೀಪರ್ ಬ್ಯಾಟ್ಸ್ ಮನ್ ರಿಷಬ್ ಪಂತ್ 89ರನ್ ಗಳಿಸಿ ಔಟಾಗದೆ ಉಳಿದು ತಂಡವನ್ನು ಗೆಲುವಿನ ದಡ ಮುಟ್ಟಿಸಿದರು. ವಾಷಿಂಗ್ಟನ್ ಸುಂದರ್ 22 ರನ್ ಗಳಿಸಿ ತಮ್ಮ ಕೊಡುಗೆ ನೀಡಿದರು.

    ಯುವ ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟರ್ಸ್ ಮಿಂಚಿಂಗ್

    ಭಾರತ ಪರ ಈ ಪಂದ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಮೊಹಮ್ಮದ್ ಸಿರಾಜ್ 6 ವಿಕೆಟ್, ಶಾರ್ದೂಲ್ ಠಾಕೂರ್ ಒಟ್ಟು 7 ವಿಕೆಟ್ ಹಾಗೂ ಮೊದಲ ಇನ್ನಿಂಗ್ಸ್ 67 ರನ್, ವಾಷಿಂಗ್ಟನ್ ಸುಂದರ್ಮೊದಲ ಇನ್ನಿಂಗ್ಸ್ 62 ರನ್ ಹಾಗೂ ಒಟ್ಟು 4 ವಿಕೆಟ್ ಗಳಿಸಿ ಗೆಲುವಿಗೆ ತಮ್ಮದೇ ಆದ ಕೊಡುಗೆ ನೀಡಿದ್ದನ್ನು ಎಲ್ಲರು ಪ್ರಶಂಸಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಟೀಂ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ಗೆಲುವಿನ ಸಂಭ್ರಮ ಹೆಚ್ಚಿಸಲು ಇಡೀ ತಂಡಕ್ಕೆ 5 ಕೋಟಿ ರು ಬೋನಸ್ ಮೊತ್ತವನ್ನು ಬಿಸಿಸಿಐ ಘೋಷಿಸಿದೆ.

    ಮೋದಿ ಟ್ವೀಟ್:

    ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ಬಿ.ಎಸ್ ಯಡಿಯೂರಪ್ಪ:

    ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಗೃಹ ಸಚಿವ ಅಮಿತ್ ಶಾ:

    ಸಿ.ಟಿ ರವಿ

    ಐಟಿ ಬಿಟಿ ಸಚಿವ ಡಾ. ಸಿ.ಎನ್ ಅಶ್ವಥನಾರಾಯಣ:

    ಖ್ಯಾತ ವಿಜ್ಞಾನಿ, ಸಂಶೋಧಕ ರಘುನಾಥ್ ಮಶ್ಲೆಕರ್:

    ಪತ್ರಕರ್ತೆ ನಿಸ್ತುಲಾ ಹೆಬ್ಬಾರ್:

    ಸಂಸದೆ ಶೋಭಾ ಕರಂದ್ಲಾಜೆ:

    ಇನ್ನಷ್ಟು cricket ಸುದ್ದಿಗಳು

    Read more about:

    cricket narendra modi australia india sports ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟ್ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ ಆಸ್ಟ್ರೇಲಿಯಾ ಭಾರತ ಕ್ರೀಡೆ

    English summary
    PM Narendra Modi, CM Yediyurappa and other Politicians Reaction on India's Test Series Win against Australia.
    ತಾಜಾ ಸುದ್ದಿ ತಕ್ಷಣ ಪಡೆಯಿರಿ
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X