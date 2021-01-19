ಆಸ್ಟ್ರೇಲಿಯಾದಲ್ಲಿ ಟೀಂ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ಭರ್ಜರಿ ಜಯ, ಮೋದಿ ಪ್ರಶಂಸೆ

India

oi-Mahesh Malnad

ಆಸ್ಟ್ರೇಲಿಯಾ ವಿರುದ್ಧದ ಟೆಸ್ಟ್ ಸರಣಿಯ ಅಂತಿಮ ಪಂದ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಭರ್ಜರಿ ಪ್ರದರ್ಶನ ನೀಡಿ ಟೆಸ್ಟ್ ಪಂದ್ಯ ಹಾಗೂ ಸರಣಿಯನ್ನು ಗೆದ್ದ ಟೀಂ ಇಂಡಿಯಾಕ್ಕೆ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಮೋದಿ ಶುಭ ಹಾರೈಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಮೋದಿ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿ ಆಟಗಾರರ ಹುಮ್ಮಸ್ಸು, ಶ್ರದ್ಧೆ, ಗೆಲ್ಲಲೇ ಬೇಕೆಂಬ ಛಲದಿಂದ ಆಡಿದ್ದು ಸರಣಿಯುದ್ಧಕ್ಕೂ ಎದ್ದುಕಾಣಿಸಿದೆ, ಇಡೀ ತಂಡಕ್ಕೆ ಶುಭವಾಗಲಿ, ಮುಂದಿನ ಸರಣಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಒಳ್ಳೆಯದಾಗಲಿ ಎಂಬರ್ಥದಲ್ಲಿ ಮೋದಿ ಟ್ವೀಟ್ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.

ಅಂತಿಮ ದಿನದಾಟದಲ್ಲಿ ಭಾರತಕ್ಕೆ ಗೆಲ್ಲಲು 324ರನ್ ಗಳ ಅಗತ್ಯವಿತ್ತು. ಯುವ ಆಟಗಾರ ಶುಭಮನ್ ಗಿಲ್ 91 ರನ್ ಗಳಿಸಿ ಭದ್ರ ಬುನಾದಿ ಹಾಕಿಕೊಟ್ಟರು. ಇದಾದ ಬಳಿಕ ಚೇತೇಶ್ವರ ಪೂಜಾರಾ ಅಪ್ಪಟ ಟೆಸ್ಟ್ ಬ್ಯಾಟಿಂಗ್ ಪ್ರದರ್ಶನ ನೀಡಿ ತಮ್ಮ ವೃತ್ತಿ ಬದುಕಿನ ಅತ್ಯಂತ ನಿಧಾನಗತಿಯ ಅರ್ಧಶತಕ (56) ಗಳಿಸಿದರು. ಇನ್ನೊಂದೆಡೆ ನಾಯಕ ರಹಾನೆ 24 ರನ್ ಗಳಿಸಿ ಔಟಾದ ಬಳಿಕ ಬಂದ ವಿಕೆಟ್ ಕೀಪರ್ ಬ್ಯಾಟ್ಸ್ ಮನ್ ರಿಷಬ್ ಪಂತ್ 89ರನ್ ಗಳಿಸಿ ಔಟಾಗದೆ ಉಳಿದು ತಂಡವನ್ನು ಗೆಲುವಿನ ದಡ ಮುಟ್ಟಿಸಿದರು. ವಾಷಿಂಗ್ಟನ್ ಸುಂದರ್ 22 ರನ್ ಗಳಿಸಿ ತಮ್ಮ ಕೊಡುಗೆ ನೀಡಿದರು.

ಯುವ ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟರ್ಸ್ ಮಿಂಚಿಂಗ್

ಭಾರತ ಪರ ಈ ಪಂದ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಮೊಹಮ್ಮದ್ ಸಿರಾಜ್ 6 ವಿಕೆಟ್, ಶಾರ್ದೂಲ್ ಠಾಕೂರ್ ಒಟ್ಟು 7 ವಿಕೆಟ್ ಹಾಗೂ ಮೊದಲ ಇನ್ನಿಂಗ್ಸ್ 67 ರನ್, ವಾಷಿಂಗ್ಟನ್ ಸುಂದರ್ಮೊದಲ ಇನ್ನಿಂಗ್ಸ್ 62 ರನ್ ಹಾಗೂ ಒಟ್ಟು 4 ವಿಕೆಟ್ ಗಳಿಸಿ ಗೆಲುವಿಗೆ ತಮ್ಮದೇ ಆದ ಕೊಡುಗೆ ನೀಡಿದ್ದನ್ನು ಎಲ್ಲರು ಪ್ರಶಂಸಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಟೀಂ ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ಗೆಲುವಿನ ಸಂಭ್ರಮ ಹೆಚ್ಚಿಸಲು ಇಡೀ ತಂಡಕ್ಕೆ 5 ಕೋಟಿ ರು ಬೋನಸ್ ಮೊತ್ತವನ್ನು ಬಿಸಿಸಿಐ ಘೋಷಿಸಿದೆ.

ಮೋದಿ ಟ್ವೀಟ್:

We are all overjoyed at the success of the Indian Cricket Team in Australia. Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavours. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2021

ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ ಬಿ.ಎಸ್ ಯಡಿಯೂರಪ್ಪ:

Historic victory for Team India!🇮🇳



Congratulations to the Indian Cricket team for winning the 4th Cricket Test in Brisbane and the Series against Australia! #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/CX1wG67B5V — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) January 19, 2021

ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಗೃಹ ಸಚಿವ ಅಮಿತ್ ಶಾ:

Hats off to Indian Cricket Team for registering a historic series win. Entire nation is proud of your remarkable achievement.



Well played Team India! — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 19, 2021

ಸಿ.ಟಿ ರವಿ

ಐಟಿ ಬಿಟಿ ಸಚಿವ ಡಾ. ಸಿ.ಎನ್ ಅಶ್ವಥನಾರಾಯಣ:

Whatta Win!



We are proud of you all for winning this test series. Congratulations Team India!#NewIndia



Bharat Mata Ki Jai! pic.twitter.com/gmMaMiGIcv — Dr. Ashwathnarayan C. N. (@drashwathcn) January 19, 2021

ಖ್ಯಾತ ವಿಜ್ಞಾನಿ, ಸಂಶೋಧಕ ರಘುನಾಥ್ ಮಶ್ಲೆಕರ್:

What a win!

I have lived on this earth for 284788 days!

One of the finest days of my life!

After hitting the lowest of 36 to hit the

highest of winning the series against a Great

bowling side.

Proud to be an #ndian — Raghunath Mashelkar (@rameshmashelkar) January 19, 2021

ಪತ್ರಕರ್ತೆ ನಿಸ್ತುಲಾ ಹೆಬ್ಬಾರ್:

ಸಂಸದೆ ಶೋಭಾ ಕರಂದ್ಲಾಜೆ:

Fearless #TeamIndia, driven by the courageous youngsters, pulled off an exhilarating win to clinch the #BorderGavaskarTrophy!



Congratulations on the historic win at the Gabba, entire nation stands extremely proud of you!



Well done boys! 🇮🇳 #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/OEL3TzooNz — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) January 19, 2021