ಕಾಯುವಿಕೆ ಅಂತ್ಯ ಮಾರುಕಟ್ಟೆಗೆ ಲಗ್ಗೆ ಇಟ್ಟ OPPO F7

The wait is over. On March 26th, 2018, the "Selfie Expert And Leader", OPPO, finally lifted the curtains on its much-awaited flagship device-the OPPO F7. The phone was officially launched by Indian cricket team members-Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin and Hardik Pandya-in Mumbai.