'ಲೂಟಿ ಮಾಡಿ ಪರಾರಿಯಾಗಿ' ಇದು ಮೋದಿ ಸರ್ಕಾರದ ನೀತಿ: ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಕಿಡಿ

India

Sachhidananda Acharya

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Addressing the media on Nirav Modi, the Congress said, "Post-escape of 'Lalit Modi' and 'Vijay Mallya', another 'Modi Scam' has hit India's banking sector the hardest. First, Lalit Modi escaped India. Vijya Mallya escaped India. ABG's Rishi Agarwal escaped India. Now, we are told that 'Nirav Modi' has also escaped India."