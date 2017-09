ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಸಂಗೀತದ ದಂತಕತೆ ಸುಬ್ಬುಲಕ್ಷ್ಮಿಗೆ ಟ್ವಿಟ್ಟಿಗರ ನಮನ

India

Trupti Hegde

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

In many parts of India, the first voice you still hear is of M S Subbulakshmi, day is incomplete without it. #MSSubbulakshmi

In south india, her suprabatham is the morning alarm! She is a gold standard on devotion, music & voice. #MSSubbulakshmi https://t.co/keQKO4gV9X

#ThisDayInHistory This #Legend was born 101 years ago #MSSubbulakshmi ma,your #voice is still #ALIVE and #echoes in our #Mind

Pranam to #MSSubbulakshmi -Divinity in her voice helps connect with creator. Millions must be waking up to her Sri Venkateswara Suprabatham https://t.co/Ifpf6g0ZKx

English summary

One of the legends of Carnatic music, M S Subbulakshmi was born on 1916 September 1916. Today is her 101st birthday. Here are few twitter statements on her.