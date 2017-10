ಅಶೋಕ್ ಗೆಹ್ಲೋಟ್ ತಂಗಿದ್ದ ಹೊಟೇಲ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ಗುಜರಾತ್ ಪೊಲೀಸರ ತಲಾಶ್

India

Sachhidananda Acharya

I condemn all this surveillance being done on BJP's orders. #Gujarat

English summary

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot has claimed that officials from the Intelligence Bureau and the Gujarat police carried out searches at hotel rooms where he met Patidar leader Hardik Patel and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani on Monday, October 23.