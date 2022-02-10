YouTube
    LIVE

    Assembly Elections 2022 Voting Live: ಮತದಾನಕ್ಕೆ ಸಜ್ಜಾದ ಯುಪಿ, ಪಂಜಾಬ್

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia Kannada News

    ಲಕ್ನೋ/ಚಂಡೀಗಢ, ಫೆಬ್ರವರಿ 19: ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ಫೆಬ್ರವರಿ 20ರಂದು ಮೂರನೇ ಹಂತದ ವಿಧಾನಸಭೆ ಚುನಾವಣೆ ನಡೆಯಲಿದೆ. ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶದ ಒಟ್ಟು 403 ವಿಧಾನಸಭಾ ಸ್ಥಾನಗಳ ಪೈಕಿ ಮೂರನೇ ಹಂತದಲ್ಲಿ 16 ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಗಳ 59 ವಿಧಾನಸಭಾ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳಿಗೆ ಭಾನುವಾರ ಮತದಾನ ನಡೆಯಲಿದೆ. ಪಂಜಾಬ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಎಲ್ಲಾ 117 ವಿಧಾನಸಭೆ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳ ಚುನಾವಣೆ ನಡೆಯಲಿದೆ. ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ಏಳು ಹಂತಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಮತದಾನ ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿದೆ. ಪಂಜಾಬ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಬೆಳಗ್ಗೆ 7 ಗಂಟೆಗೆ ಆರಂಭವಾಗಿ ಸಂಜೆ 6 ಗಂಟೆಯವರೆಗೆ ನಡೆಯಲಿದೆ. ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿಯೂ ಭಾನುವಾರ ಬೆಳಗ್ಗೆ 7 ಗಂಟೆಗೆ ಮತದಾನ ಆರಂಭವಾಗಲಿದ್ದು, ಸಂಜೆ 6ರವರೆಗೆ ನಡೆಯಲಿದೆ. ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 10ರಂದು ಚುನಾವಣೆ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ಹೊರ ಬರಲಿದೆ.

    ಕೋವಿಡ್19 ಸುರಕ್ಷತೆಯ ಮಾರ್ಗಸೂಚಿಗಳ ಪ್ರಕಾರ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಬೆಳಿಗ್ಗೆ 7 ಗಂಟೆಗೆ ಮತದಾನ ಪ್ರಾರಂಭವಾಗಲಿದೆ. ಸಂಜೆ 6 ಗಂಟೆಗೆ ಮತದಾನ ಮುಕ್ತಾಯವಾಗಲಿದೆ. ಕೊರೊನಾ ಹಿನ್ನೆಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಚುನಾವಣಾ ಆಯೋಗವು ರೋಡ್‌ಶೋಗಳು ಮತ್ತು ಭೌತಿಕ ರ್‍ಯಾಲಿಗಳ ಮೇಲೆ ನಿರ್ಬಂಧ ವಿಧಿಸಿತ್ತು. ಇದರ ಪರಿಣಾಮವಾಗಿ ರಾಜಕೀಯ ಪಕ್ಷಗಳು ವರ್ಚುವಲ್ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮವನ್ನು ಬಳಸಿಕೊಂಡು ಪ್ರಚಾರ ನಡೆಸಿದ್ದವು. ಹೆಚ್ಚಾಗಿ ಮನೆ ಮನೆ ಪ್ರಚಾರಕ್ಕೆ ಆದ್ಯತೆ ನೀಡಲಾಗಿತ್ತು.

    ಖಲಿಸ್ತಾನಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಬೆಂಬಲ: ಕೇಜ್ರಿವಾಲ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಕುಮಾರ್ ವಿಶ್ವಾಸ ಆರೋಪಕ್ಕೆ ಕಾರಣವೇನು?ಖಲಿಸ್ತಾನಿಗಳಿಗೆ ಬೆಂಬಲ: ಕೇಜ್ರಿವಾಲ್ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಕುಮಾರ್ ವಿಶ್ವಾಸ ಆರೋಪಕ್ಕೆ ಕಾರಣವೇನು?

    Assembly Election 2022 Voting Live Updates: Punjab and 59 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh

    Newest First Oldest First
    7:08 PM, 19 Feb
    ಪಂಜಾಬ್‌ ಹಾಗೂ ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ಫೆಬ್ರವರಿ 20ರಂದು ಬೆಳಗ್ಗೆ 7 ಗಂಟೆಗೆ ಸಂಜೆ 6 ಗಂಟೆಯವರೆಗೆ ಮತದಾನ ಪ್ರಕ್ರಿಯೆ ನಡೆಯಲಿದೆ.
    7:05 PM, 19 Feb
    ಪಂಜಾಬ್
    ಪಂಜಾಬ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಫೆಬ್ರವರಿ 20ರಂದು ಎಲ್ಲಾ 117 ವಿಧಾನಸಭೆ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳ ಚುನಾವಣೆ ನಡೆಯಲಿದೆ.
    7:03 PM, 19 Feb
    ಉತ್ತರಪ್ರದೇಶ
    ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ಫೆಬ್ರವರಿ 20ರಂದು ಮೂರನೇ ಹಂತದ ವಿಧಾನಸಭೆ ಚುನಾವಣೆ ನಡೆಯಲಿದೆ. 16 ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಗಳ 59 ವಿಧಾನಸಭಾ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳಿಗೆ ಭಾನುವಾರ ಮತದಾನ ನಡೆಯಲಿದೆ.
    11:49 PM, 14 Feb
    ಉತ್ತರಪ್ರದೇಶ
    ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ ವಿಧಾನಸಭೆ ಚುನಾವಣೆಗೆ ಸಂಬಂಧಿಸಿದಂತೆ ಸೋಮವಾರ ನಡೆದ ಎರಡನೇ ಹಂತದ ಮತದಾನದಲ್ಲಿ ಶೇ.61.06ರಷ್ಟು ಮತದಾನವಾಗಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಚುನಾವಣಾ ಆಯೋಗದ ಮೂಲಗಳು ತಿಳಿಸಿವೆ.
    11:49 PM, 14 Feb
    ಗೋವಾ
    ಗೋವಾದ 40 ವಿಧಾನಸಭಾ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳಿಗೆ ಸೋಮವಾರ ನಡೆದ ಚುನಾವಣೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಶೇಕಡಾ 78.94ರಷ್ಟು ಮತದಾನವಾಗಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಚುನಾವಣಾ ಆಯೋಗದ ಮೂಲಗಳು ತಿಳಿಸಿವೆ. ಬಹುಕೋನ ಸ್ಪರ್ಧೆಗೆ ಸಾಕ್ಷಿಯಾದ ರಾಜ್ಯದ ಯಾವುದೇ ಭಾಗದಿಂದ ಯಾವುದೇ ಅಹಿತಕರ ಘಟನೆಗಳು ನಡೆದಿಲ್ಲ. ಚುನಾವಣೆ ಶಾಂತಿಯುತವಾಗಿ ನಡೆದಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಅಧಿಕಾರಿಗಳು ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
    6:26 PM, 14 Feb
    ಎರಡನೇ ಹಂತದ ಮತದಾನ ಪ್ರಕ್ರಿಯೆ ಮುಕ್ತಾಯಗೊಂಡಿದ್ದು, ಇವಿಎಂ ಮಷಿನ್ ಅನ್ನು ಸೀಲ್ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಿರುವುದು.
    6:19 PM, 14 Feb
    ಉತ್ತರಪ್ರದೇಶ
    ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶದ ಅಮ್ರೋಹಾ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ಮತದಾನ ಮಾಡಿದ ಕ್ರಿಕೆಟರ್ ಮೊಹಮ್ಮದ್ ಶಮಿ.
    5:59 PM, 14 Feb
    ಉತ್ತರಾಖಂಡ್
    ಉತ್ತರಾಖಂಡದ ಕಾಪ್ಕೋಟ್ ವಿಧಾನಸಭಾ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ 100 ವರ್ಷ ವಯಸ್ಸಿನ ಮತದಾರ ನಾರಾಯಣ ಸಿಂಗ್ ಕಾಪ್ಕೋಟಿ ಮತದಾನ ಮಾಡಿದರು. ಅವರನ್ನು SVEEP ಸ್ವಯಂಸೇವಕರು ಬೂತ್‌ಗೆ ಕರೆಸಿ ಶಾಲು ಹೊದಿಸಿ ಗೌರವಿಸಲಾಯಿತು.
    5:55 PM, 14 Feb
    ಅಸ್ಸಾಂ
    ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ನಾಯಕ ರಾಹುಲ್ ಗಾಂಧಿ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ದಿಸ್ಪುರ್ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ ಠಾಣೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಅಸ್ಸಾಂ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಮಹಿಳಾ ಮೋರ್ಚಾ ನಾಯಕಿ ಅಂಗೂರ್ಲತಾ ದೇಕಾ ದೂರು ದಾಖಲಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
    5:48 PM, 14 Feb
    ಉತ್ತರಪ್ರದೇಶ
    ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ಸಂಜೆ 5 ಗಂಟೆ ಹೊತ್ತಿಗೆ ಶೇ.60.44ರಷ್ಟು ಮತದಾನ ನಡೆದಿದೆ.
    5:42 PM, 14 Feb
    ಉತ್ತರಾಖಂಡ್
    ಉತ್ತರಾಖಂಡದಲ್ಲಿ ಸಂಜೆ 5 ಗಂಟೆ ವೇಳೆಗೆ ಶೇ.59.37ರಷ್ಟು ಮತದಾನ ನಡೆದಿದೆ.
    5:41 PM, 14 Feb
    ಗೋವಾ
    ಗೋವಾದಲ್ಲಿ ಸಂಜೆ 5 ಗಂಟೆ ವೇಳೆಗೆ ಶೇ.75.29ರಷ್ಟು ಮತದಾನ ನಡೆದಿದೆ.
    5:31 PM, 14 Feb
    "ಇತ್ತೀಚೆಗೆ, ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ನಾಯಕರೊಬ್ಬರು ಹಿಂದೂ ಎಂದಿಗೂ ಪಂಜಾಬ್ ಸಿಎಂ ಆಗಲು ಸಾಧ್ಯವಿಲ್ಲ ಎಂದು ಹೇಳಿದರು. ಇದು ಚುನಾವಣೆಗೆ ಕೋಮು ಬಣ್ಣ ನೀಡುವ ಪ್ರಯತ್ನವಾಗಿದೆ. ನಾವು ಈ ಸಂಬಂಧ ದೂರು ದಾಖಲಿಸಿದ್ದೇವೆ" ಎಂದು ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸಚಿವ ಮುಖ್ತಾರ್ ಅಬ್ಬಾಸ್ ನಖ್ವಿ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
    5:27 PM, 14 Feb
    ಪಂಜಾಬ್
    ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸಚಿವ ಮುಖ್ತಾರ್ ಅಬ್ಬಾಸ್ ನಖ್ವಿ ನೇತೃತ್ವದ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ನಿಯೋಗವು ಸೋಮವಾರ ದೆಹಲಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮುಖ್ಯ ಚುನಾವಣಾ ಆಯುಕ್ತರನ್ನು ಭೇಟಿ ಮಾಡಿದೆ.
    5:24 PM, 14 Feb
    ಉತ್ತರಪ್ರದೇಶ
    ಮೋದಿ ಮತ್ತು ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಸೇನೆಯನ್ನು ಅವಮಾನಿಸುತ್ತಿದೆ. ಇದು ಭಾರತೀಯ ಸೇನೆಯೇ ಹೊರತು ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಸೇನೆ ಅಥವಾ ಸರ್ಕಾರಿ ಸೇನೆಯಲ್ಲ. ಹುತಾತ್ಮ ಯೋಧರ ಹೆಸರಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ರಾಜಕೀಯ ಲಾಭ ಪಡೆಯುತ್ತಿದೆ. ಇದು ನಮ್ಮ ಸೇನೆಯನ್ನು ರಾಜಕೀಯಗೊಳಿಸುತ್ತದೆ. ಇದು ನನ್ನದೂ ಅಲ್ಲ, ನಿಮ್ಮದೂ ಅಲ್ಲ, ದೇಶದ ಸೇನೆ: ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ನಾಯಕ ಹರೀಶ್ ರಾವತ್
    5:16 PM, 14 Feb
    ಯುವ ಮತ್ತು ಮೊದಲ ಬಾರಿಗೆ ಮತದಾನ ಮಾಡುವವರು ತಮ್ಮ ಹಕ್ಕು ಚಲಾಯಿಸಿದರು.
    5:13 PM, 14 Feb
    ಉತ್ತರಪ್ರದೇಶ
    ನಾಕೂರ್ ವಿಧಾನಸಭಾ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದಲ್ಲಿ ಚುನಾವಣಾ ಕರ್ತವ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿದ್ದ 55 ವರ್ಷದ ಚುನಾವಣಾಧಿಕಾರಿಯೊಬ್ಬರು ಹೃದಯಾಘಾತದಿಂದ ಮೃತಪಟ್ಟಿದ್ದಾರೆ ಎಂದು ಹಿರಿಯ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿಯೊಬ್ಬರು ಸೋಮವಾರ ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಧಿಕ್ಕಾ ತಾಪ್ರಿ ಗ್ರಾಮದ ಮತಗಟ್ಟೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ನಿಯೋಜನೆಗೊಂಡಿದ್ದ ಚುನಾವಣಾಧಿಕಾರಿ ರಶೀದ್ ಅಲಿ ಅವರ ಆರೋಗ್ಯ ಭಾನುವಾರ ರಾತ್ರಿ ಹಠಾತ್ ಹದಗೆಟ್ಟಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಸಹರಾನ್‌ಪುರದ ಜಿಲ್ಲಾ ಚುನಾವಣಾಧಿಕಾರಿ ಅಖಿಲೇಶ್ ಸಿಂಗ್ ಪಿಟಿಐಗೆ ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಅಲಿಯನ್ನು ಸಹರಾನ್‌ಪುರದ ಖಾಸಗಿ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಗೆ ಹಸ್ತಾಂತರಿಸಲಾಯಿತು, ಅಲ್ಲಿ ಮಧ್ಯರಾತ್ರಿ 1.30ರ ಸುಮಾರಿಗೆ ನಿಧನರಾದರು ಎಂದು ಡಿಇಒ ಹೇಳಿದರು.
    5:05 PM, 14 Feb
    ಈ ಚುನಾವಣೆ ಉತ್ತರಾಖಂಡದ ಜನತೆ ಮತ್ತು ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ನಡುವಿನ ಹೋರಾಟವಾಗಿದೆ. ಕಳೆದ 5 ವರ್ಷಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಜನರ ಮಹತ್ವಾಕಾಂಕ್ಷೆಗಳನ್ನು ನುಚ್ಚುನೂರು ಮಾಡಿದೆ. 15-20 ವರ್ಷ ರಾಜಕೀಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಇರುತ್ತೇನೆ. ಉತ್ತರಾಖಂಡದ ಭವಿಷ್ಯವನ್ನು ನಿರ್ಮಿಸಲು ಮತ್ತು ಬಿಜೆಪಿಯನ್ನು ಇಲ್ಲಿಂದ ಹೊರಹಾಕಲು ನಾನು ಯುವಕನಾಗಿರುತ್ತೇನೆ ಎಂದು ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ನಾಯಕ ಹರೀಶ್ ರಾವತ್ ಹೇಳಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
    4:53 PM, 14 Feb
    ಉತ್ತರಪ್ರದೇಶ
    ಸಹರಾನ್‌ಪುರ ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಯ ಬೆಹತ್ ವಿಧಾನಸಭಾ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದ ಮತಗಟ್ಟೆ ಸಂಖ್ಯೆ 170ರಲ್ಲಿ ಸಮಾಜವಾದಿ ಪಕ್ಷಕ್ಕೆ ಮತ ಹಾಕಲು ಬಿಜೆಪಿಯ ಚೀಟಿಯನ್ನು ವಿವಿಪ್ಯಾಟ್ ಯಂತ್ರ ನೀಡುತ್ತಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಸಮಾಜವಾದಿ ಪಕ್ಷ ಆರೋಪಿಸಿದೆ. ಈ ಆರೋಪವು ಸಂಪೂರ್ಣ ಆಧಾರರಹಿತವಾಗಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಹೆಚ್ಚುವರಿ ಸಿಇಒ ಬ್ರಹ್ಮ್ ದೇವ್ ರಾಮ್ ತಿವಾರಿ ಸ್ಪಷ್ಟನೆ ನೀಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
    4:43 PM, 14 Feb
    ಉತ್ತರಪ್ರದೇಶ
    ಹಿರಿಯ ನಾಗರಿಕ ಮತದಾರರು ಯುವಕರು ಚುನಾವಣಾ ಪ್ರಕ್ರಿಯೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಸಕ್ರಿಯವಾಗಿ ಪಾಲ್ಗೊಳ್ಳುವ ಮೂಲಕ ಪ್ರಜಾಪ್ರಭುತ್ವವನ್ನು ಪ್ರವರ್ಧಮಾನಕ್ಕೆ ತರಲು ಮಾದರಿಯಾಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
    4:35 PM, 14 Feb
    ಉತ್ತರಪ್ರದೇಶ
    ತೃತೀಯಲಿಂಗಿ ಮತದಾರರು ತಮ್ಮ ಮತ ಚಲಾಯಿಸಿದರು.
    4:25 PM, 14 Feb
    ಗೋವಾ
    ಗೋವಾ ವಿಧಾನಸಭಾ ಚುನಾವಣೆಯ ಮೊದಲ ಹಂತದ ಮತದಾನದ ವೇಳೆ ಪಣಜಿಯ ಮತಗಟ್ಟೆಯೊಂದರಲ್ಲಿ ಜನರು ಸರತಿ ಸಾಲಿನಲ್ಲಿ ನಿಂತು ಮತದಾನ ಮಾಡಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
    4:17 PM, 14 Feb
    ಉತ್ತರಪ್ರದೇಶ
    ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ ವಿಧಾನಸಭಾ ಚುನಾವಣೆಯ ನಾಲ್ಕನೇ ಹಂತದ ಮತದಾನಕ್ಕೆ ಲಕ್ನೋದ ಕೆಕೆಸಿ ಕಾಲೇಜಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಚುನಾವಣಾ ಕರ್ತವ್ಯ ಸಿಬ್ಬಂದಿ ತರಬೇತಿ ಪಡೆಯುತ್ತಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
    4:10 PM, 14 Feb
    ಉತ್ತರಪ್ರದೇಶ
    ಸೋಮವಾರ ಸಂಜೆ 6 ಗಂಟೆವರೆಗೂ ನಡೆಯಲಿರುವ ಮತದಾನ ಪ್ರಕ್ರಿಯೆ. ಮನೆಗಳಿಂದ ಹೊರಬಂದು ತಮ್ಮ ಹಕ್ಕು ಚಲಾಯಿಸಲು ಮುಂದೆ ಬರುತ್ತಿರುವ ಸಾರ್ವಜನಿಕರು.
    4:02 PM, 14 Feb
    ಲಕ್ನೋದ ಕೆಕೆಸಿ ಕಾಲೇಜಿನಲ್ಲಿ ಚುನಾವಣಾ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿಯೊಬ್ಬರು ಚುನಾವಣಾ ಸಿಬ್ಬಂದಿಗೆ ತರಬೇತಿ ನೀಡುತ್ತಿರುವುದು.
    3:57 PM, 14 Feb
    ಉತ್ತರಪ್ರದೇಶ
    ಮೊರಾದಾಬಾದ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಯುಪಿ ವಿಧಾನಸಭಾ ಚುನಾವಣೆಯ ಎರಡನೇ ಹಂತದ ಮತದಾನದ ವೇಳೆ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ ಸಿಬ್ಬಂದಿ.
    3:47 PM, 14 Feb
    ಉತ್ತರಪ್ರದೇಶ
    ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ಮಧ್ಯಾಹ್ನ 3 ಗಂಟೆ ವೇಳೆಗೆ ಶೇ.51.93ರಷ್ಟು ಮತದಾನ ನಡೆದಿದೆ. ಎರಡನೇ ಹಂತದಲ್ಲಿ 55 ವಿಧಾನಸಭೆ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳಿಗೆ ಮತದಾನ ನಡೆಸಲಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ.
    3:45 PM, 14 Feb
    ಉತ್ತರಪ್ರದೇಶ
    ಕಾನ್ಪುರ ದೇಹತ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ರ್ಯಾಲಿಯನ್ನುದ್ದೇಶಿಸಿ ಮಾತನಾಡಿದ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ನರೇಂದ್ರ ಮೋದಿ, ಯುಪಿಯಲ್ಲಿ "ಪರಿವಾರವಾದ" ಮತ್ತೆ ಅಧಿಕಾರಕ್ಕೆ ಬರುವುದಿಲ್ಲ ಎಂದು ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಮತ್ತು ಸಮಾಜವಾದಿ ಪಕ್ಷದ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ವಾಗ್ದಾಳಿ ನಡೆಸಿದರು.
    3:36 PM, 14 Feb
    ಉತ್ತರಾಖಂಡ್
    ಬಾಗೇಶ್ವರದಲ್ಲಿ ಶೇ 32.55, ಚಮೋಲಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಶೇ 33.82, ಚಂಪಾವತ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಶೇ 34.66, ಡೆಹ್ರಾಡೂನ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಶೇ 34.45, ಹರಿದ್ವಾರದಲ್ಲಿ ಶೇ 38.83, ನೈನಿತಾಲ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಶೇ 37.41, 31.59.69, ಪೂರಿ ಗರ್ವಾಲ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಶೇ 8, ಪೂರಿ ಗರ್ವಾಲ್‌ನಲ್ಲಿ ಶೇ 8 ರಷ್ಟು ಮತದಾನವಾಗಿದೆ.
    3:26 PM, 14 Feb
    ಉತ್ತರಾಖಂಡ್
    ಮಧ್ಯಾಹ್ನ 1 ಗಂಟೆ ವೇಳೆಗೆ ರಾಜ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಶೇ.35.21ರಷ್ಟು ಮತದಾನವಾಗಿದೆ ಎಂದು ಇಲ್ಲಿನ ಚುನಾವಣಾ ಆಯೋಗದ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿಗಳು ತಿಳಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಉತ್ತರಕಾಶಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಮಧ್ಯಾಹ್ನ 1 ಗಂಟೆಯವರೆಗೆ ಅತಿ ಹೆಚ್ಚು ಮತದಾನವಾಗಿದ್ದು, ಶೇ.40.12ರಷ್ಟು ಮತದಾನವಾಗಿದ್ದು, ಅಲ್ಮೋರಾದಲ್ಲಿ ಶೇ.30.37ರಷ್ಟು ಮತದಾನವಾಗಿದೆ.
    English summary
    Assembly Elections 2022 Voting Live Updates in Kannada: Check all the latest updates on Punjab and 59 assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh elections phase 3 voting.
