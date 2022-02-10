Assembly Elections 2022 Voting Live: ಮತದಾನಕ್ಕೆ ಸಜ್ಜಾದ ಯುಪಿ, ಪಂಜಾಬ್
ಲಕ್ನೋ/ಚಂಡೀಗಢ, ಫೆಬ್ರವರಿ 19: ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ಫೆಬ್ರವರಿ 20ರಂದು ಮೂರನೇ ಹಂತದ ವಿಧಾನಸಭೆ ಚುನಾವಣೆ ನಡೆಯಲಿದೆ. ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶದ ಒಟ್ಟು 403 ವಿಧಾನಸಭಾ ಸ್ಥಾನಗಳ ಪೈಕಿ ಮೂರನೇ ಹಂತದಲ್ಲಿ 16 ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಗಳ 59 ವಿಧಾನಸಭಾ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳಿಗೆ ಭಾನುವಾರ ಮತದಾನ ನಡೆಯಲಿದೆ. ಪಂಜಾಬ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ಎಲ್ಲಾ 117 ವಿಧಾನಸಭೆ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳ ಚುನಾವಣೆ ನಡೆಯಲಿದೆ. ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿ ಏಳು ಹಂತಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಮತದಾನ ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿದೆ. ಪಂಜಾಬ್ನಲ್ಲಿ ಬೆಳಗ್ಗೆ 7 ಗಂಟೆಗೆ ಆರಂಭವಾಗಿ ಸಂಜೆ 6 ಗಂಟೆಯವರೆಗೆ ನಡೆಯಲಿದೆ. ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶದಲ್ಲಿಯೂ ಭಾನುವಾರ ಬೆಳಗ್ಗೆ 7 ಗಂಟೆಗೆ ಮತದಾನ ಆರಂಭವಾಗಲಿದ್ದು, ಸಂಜೆ 6ರವರೆಗೆ ನಡೆಯಲಿದೆ. ಮಾರ್ಚ್ 10ರಂದು ಚುನಾವಣೆ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ಹೊರ ಬರಲಿದೆ.
ಕೋವಿಡ್19 ಸುರಕ್ಷತೆಯ ಮಾರ್ಗಸೂಚಿಗಳ ಪ್ರಕಾರ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಬೆಳಿಗ್ಗೆ 7 ಗಂಟೆಗೆ ಮತದಾನ ಪ್ರಾರಂಭವಾಗಲಿದೆ. ಸಂಜೆ 6 ಗಂಟೆಗೆ ಮತದಾನ ಮುಕ್ತಾಯವಾಗಲಿದೆ. ಕೊರೊನಾ ಹಿನ್ನೆಲೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಚುನಾವಣಾ ಆಯೋಗವು ರೋಡ್ಶೋಗಳು ಮತ್ತು ಭೌತಿಕ ರ್ಯಾಲಿಗಳ ಮೇಲೆ ನಿರ್ಬಂಧ ವಿಧಿಸಿತ್ತು. ಇದರ ಪರಿಣಾಮವಾಗಿ ರಾಜಕೀಯ ಪಕ್ಷಗಳು ವರ್ಚುವಲ್ ಮಾಧ್ಯಮವನ್ನು ಬಳಸಿಕೊಂಡು ಪ್ರಚಾರ ನಡೆಸಿದ್ದವು. ಹೆಚ್ಚಾಗಿ ಮನೆ ಮನೆ ಪ್ರಚಾರಕ್ಕೆ ಆದ್ಯತೆ ನೀಡಲಾಗಿತ್ತು.
