ಮೇವು ಹಗರಣ: 4 ನೇ ಪ್ರಕರಣದಲ್ಲಿ ಲಾಲೂಗೆ 7 ವರ್ಷ ಜೈಲು

Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad pronounced guilty in Fodder scam (Dumka Treasury) case by Ranchi court and sentence 7 years of jail sentence. A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Ranchi on March 24th pronounced quantum of punishment in the fourth fodder scam case.