ಕಿಲಿಮಂಜಾರೋ ಪರ್ವತ ಏರಿದ ಮೊದಲ ಕನ್ನಡತಿ ಹುಬ್ಬಳ್ಳಿಯ ನಂದಿತಾ

Hubballi

ಹುಬ್ಬಳ್ಳಿ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Nanditha Naganagoudar is the first from Karnataka (Hubballi) to climb Kilimanjaro mountain. She has already climbed 3 top mountains and dreams to climb all the highest mountains in all the continents.