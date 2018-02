ಶ್ರವಣಬೆಳಗೊಳದಲ್ಲಿ ವೆಂಕಯ್ಯ ನಾಯ್ಡು, ಬಾಹುಬಲಿಗೆ ರಾಜ್ಯಾಭಿಷೇಕ

Hassan

Prasad

Performing the Rajyabhisheka Ceremony during the 88th Mahamastakabhisheka Mahotsav of Bahubali, in Karnataka's Shravana Belagola today. #Shravanabelagola pic.twitter.com/OrU52NbHqi

English summary

Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu performed Rajyabhisheka to Bhagwan Bahugali in Sravanabelagola, Hassan. 88th Mahamastakabhisheka will be held from February 17 to 25, 2018. Venkaiah Naidu was cordially welcomed by Karnataka governor Vajubhai Wala, Ananth Kumar, Ramalinga Reddy in Bengaluru.