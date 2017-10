ಐಫೋನ್ X ಪ್ರಿ ಆರ್ಡರ್ ಆರಂಭ, ಫೋನ್ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಗೊತ್ತಿರಬೇಕಾದ 5 ಅಂಶಗಳು

Business

Srinivasa Mata



The iPhone X -- that is 10 and not ex -- is here. The phone can be now pre-ordered in India, that is if you are lucky. The pre-orders in India for the iPhone X, which costs Rs 89,000 for the 64GB variant and Rs 1,02,000 for the 256GB version. But apparently the number of units are so low for this phone right now that within minutes Flipkart stopped taking the pre-orders.