ವ್ಯಕ್ತಿ ಪ್ರತಿಷ್ಠೆಗೆ ಬಲಿಯಾಯಿತೇ ಲಿಂಗಾಯತ ಚಳುವಳಿ?

ಡಾ. ಶಶಿಕಾಂತ ಪಟ್ಟಣ, ಪುಣೆ

Lingayat movement should have got big momentum had some leaders had not utilized for their political gain. Now, it is losing track due to lackluster people. Dr Shashikant Pattan from Pune writes.