ಜೂನ್ 1ರಿಂದ ತಮಿಳುನಾಡಿಗೆ 2.2ಟಿಎಂಸಿ ನೀರು ಹರಿಸಿದ ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ

Karnataka

ಒನ್ಇಂಡಿಯಾ ಡೆಸ್ಕ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Karnataka has since June 1 released 2.2 tmc ft water to Tamil Nadu. Karnataka is releasing 25 to 30 per cent of total inflows in Cauvery basin to Tamil Nadu every day as per a Supreme Court order, state minister M B Patil said.