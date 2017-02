ರಾಜ್ಯಕ್ಕೆ 450 ಕೋಟಿ ರು. ಬರ ಪರಿಹಾರ ಬಿಡುಗಡೆ ಮಾಡಿದ ಕೇಂದ್ರ

ರಾಜ್ಯ ಕೇಳಿದ್ದ 4703 ಕೋಟಿ ರು. ಮೊತ್ತದಲ್ಲಿ 1782 ಕೋಟಿ ರು. ಮಾತ್ರ ಮಂಜೂರು ಮಾಡಿದ್ದ ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಸರ್ಕಾರ, ಈವರೆಗೆ ಯಾವುದೇ ಹಣ ಬಿಡುಗಡೆ ಮಾಡಿರಲಿಲ್ಲ.

Story first published: Friday, February 10, 2017, 0:22 [IST]

English summary

The centre has released Rs. 450 crores of drought relief fund to Karnataka. The centre had sactioned Rs. 1782 crores to Karnataka as drought relief fund. But, so far not a rupee was released. Congress MP Dhruvanarayan who represents Chamarajanagar, has raised the question about the delay in fund release on Thursday. In resposence to that the centre has released the fund.