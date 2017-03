'ಥ್ಯಾಂಕ್ಯೂ, ಪ್ರಜಾತಂತ್ರ ದೀರ್ಘಕಾಲ ಬಾಳಲಿ!'

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Gratitude to the people of India for the continued faith, support and affection for the BJP. This is very humbling & overwhelming.

English summary

Even as workers celebrated on the roads of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, prime Minister Narendra Modi took to twitter to thank the people and BJP workers for their 'overwhelming support'. Rahul Gandhi too congratulated Narendra Modi for BJP's victory in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.