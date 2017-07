ಮಾಜಿ ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ದೇವೇಗೌಡರಿಗೆ ಮೋದಿಯಿಂದ ದೆಹಲಿ ಬುಲಾವ್

India

Srinivasa Mata

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Saturday, July 15, 2017, 15:50 [IST]

English summary

PM Narendra Modi invites former PM Deve Gowda to Delhi to attend a meeting and discuss about situation in India- China border. Minister Sushma Swaraj invites Deve Gowda through phone and convey the PM message.