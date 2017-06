ದಾಂತೇವಾಡ: ಪೊಲೀಸರಿಗೆ ಶರಣಾದ ಮಾವೋವಾದಿ ದಂಪತಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Wednesday, June 28, 2017, 18:50 [IST]

English summary

In a good development a maoist couple and naxal have surrendered before the Kuakonda Police and CRPF in Dantewad, chhattisgarh on June 28th. The Naxal and maoist couple were carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on their heads!