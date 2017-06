ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ದೊಡ್ಡಕೆರೆ ಆವರಣದಲ್ಲಿ ಸಸಿ ನೆಟ್ಟು ಪರಿಸರ ದಿನ ಆಚರಣೆ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

The World Environment Day was celebrated amidst much excitement and joy by school children and volunteers which was organized by Bengaluru based NGO United Way Bengaluru and BBMP. Nearly 150 children from Sadhguru Sainath School, 50 volunteers and team members of United Way Bengaluru came together to plant 600 saplings at Kudlu Doddakere near Kudlu.