ನಿಯಮ ಉಲ್ಲಂಘಿಸಿದ NCC : ಪ್ರಕಾಶ್ ಜಾವಡೇಕರ್ ಗೆ ದೂರು

CFD has requested Ministry of HRD to take strict action against a grave dereliction of discipline and conduct by the NCC Unit of the St. Joseph’s Institutions, Bengaluru, wherein the said unit has participated in a political protest march against the Union Government, flouting all norms of discipline and conduct of National Cadet Corps as prescribed under NCC Act, 1948 and the Rules made thereunder.