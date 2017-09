Rally for rivers ಗೆ ಎಲ್ಲೆಲ್ಲೂ ಉತ್ತಮ ಪ್ರತಿಕ್ರಿಯೆ

Bangalore

Trupti Hegde

Kudos the #RallyForRivers volunteer standing at various junctions across #Bangalore today. We need to protect our rivers #India #Environment pic.twitter.com/h4ce3TEHr5

I can stand for an whole day if required , to save our rivers #Bangalore @rallyforrivers #RallyForRivers . pic.twitter.com/6HbOWFFJK8

English summary

Isha foundation of spiritual leader Sadguru Jaggi Vasudev has organised rally for river from Sep 1st to Oct 2nd, from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore to Delhi. The main aim of the rally is to create awareness about our depleting river. The rally go good response in Karnataka capital Bengaluru also.