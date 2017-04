Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Let's trend Basava Jayanti on Twitter, Facebook on his birthday on 29th April. Post Basavanna's vachanas, spread his words of wisdom, let the world know about him and his works. ಬಸವಣ್ಣನನ್ನು ಟ್ವಿಟ್ಟರಲ್ಲಿ ಟ್ರೆಂಡ್ ಮಾಡೋಣ ಬನ್ನಿ!