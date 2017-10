ಅ. 17ರಂದು ಕಾವೇರಿ ತೀರ್ಥೋದ್ಭವ, ಜಿಲ್ಲಾಡಳಿತದಿಂದ ಭರದ ಸಿದ್ಧತೆ

Madikeri

ಬಿಎಂ ಲವಕುಮಾರ್

English summary

The annual theerthodbhava of river Cauvery will occur at the holy pond at its birth place Talakavery at 12.15am on October 17. The District Administration is gearing up for Cauvery Theerthodbhava.