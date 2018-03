ಮಕ್ಕಳಿಗೆ ಟಿಕೆಟ್ ಕೇಳಿದ ಸಿದ್ದರಾಮಯ್ಯ, ಡಾ.ಎಚ್.ಸಿ.ಮಹದೇವಪ್ಪ!

Karnataka

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Public works department minister H.C.Mahadevappa demanded for ticket to family members in the up coming Karnataka assembly elections 2018. Siddaramaiah son Yatindra Siddaramaiah may contest form Varuna and H.C.Mahadevappa Sunil Bose may contest form T.Narasipura constituency.