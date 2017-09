ಗೋಕರ್ಣದ ವಿಜ್ಞಾನಿಗೆ ಅಂತಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರೀಯ ಸಮ್ಮಾನ!

Districts

ಕಾರವಾರ ಪ್ರತಿನಿಧಿ

English summary

Narayan S. Hosmane an Indian-born cancer research scientist has been conferred with Mahatma Gandhi Pravasi Samman international award. Dr Narayan is originally from Gokarna, Karnataka presently residing in Illinios, USA.