Karnataka

Gururaj

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Karnataka BJP president B.S.Yeddyurappa letter to Malleshwaram assistant commissioner of police A.R.Badiger. Police issued notice for Yeddyurappa to attend inquiry in K.S.Eshwarappa personal assistant Vinay kidnap attempt case. B.S.Yeddyurapa personal assistant N.R.Santosh is the main accused in the case.