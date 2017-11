ಕಲಬುರಗಿ : ಸಿದ್ದಲಿಂಗ ಸ್ವಾಮೀಜಿಗೆ ಷರತ್ತು ಬದ್ಧ ಜಾಮೀನು

Kalaburagi

Kalaburagi court granted conditional bail to Siddalinga Swamy, head of Karuneshwara Mutt, Jevargi taluk, Kalaburagi district. He was arrested on the charge of assaulting a person belonging to a minority community.