ಎನ್ ಡಿಎ ಮೈತ್ರಿಕೂಟಕ್ಕೆ ಟಿಡಿಪಿ ಗುಡ್ ಬೈ

India

Mahesh

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Any relationship has to be a two-way street, not one-way street. BJP believes in equality not appeasement politics: @Sanju_Verma , BJP #TDPDumpsBJP pic.twitter.com/crSw9q94oW

English summary

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) pulls out of National Democratic Alliance(NDA ) and its two ministers in the Modi government may tender their resignation tomorrow(March 08).