India

Srinivasa Mata

English summary

A Jain couple from Madhya Pradesh will be leaving behind their three-year-old daughter and renounce their property, which is reportedly worth 100 crores, to attain monkhood, PTI reported. ನೂರು ಕೋಟಿ ಆಸ್ತಿ, ಮುದ್ದಾದ ಮಗಳು ತ್ಯಜಿಸಿ ದಂಪತಿ ಸನ್ಯಾಸ