ಲಿಂಗಾಯತ ಪರ ಐದು ಜನರ ತಂಡ ಪ್ರಕಟಿಸಿದ ಬಸವರಾಜ್ ಹೊರಟ್ಟಿ

Hubballi

Ramesh B

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Lingayat leader and JDS MLC Basavaraj Horatti has released a list of five members to argue on behalf of Lingayat in open discussion about Veerashaiva and Lingayat are different. The open discussion organized by Lingayat leader and JDS MLC Basavaraj Horatti in Moorusavira Mutt at Hubballi on December 30.